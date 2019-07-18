Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Stantec (STN) Holding as Shares Rose; American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Stock Price Rose While Archford Capital Strategies Has Lifted Position

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 53.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 6,182 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EPS C$0.32; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 274,554 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 8,573 shares to 71,726 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI) by 13,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,228 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $48.97 million for 13.68 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,173 shares to 360,686 shares, valued at $21.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).