Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Novartis A G (NVS) Holding by $2.75 Million; Share Price Rose; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holding Held by Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 28,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 279,335 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.86 million, down from 308,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.19 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS- PEAR WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP BOTH DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS AND WILL ALSO SUPPORT PATIENT SERVICES THROUGH ITS DIGITAL HUB SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HELD FIRST MEETING WITH COHEN IN MARCH 2017; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 09/04/2018 – Novartis’s $9 Billion Bet Is Worth the Risk; 09/05/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Novartis source: “…toward the end of the meeting, everyone realized this was a probably a slippery slope to; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO on China Growth, Technology Usage and R&D (Video); 09/04/2018 – Novartis Buying AveXis for $8.7 Billion — Deal Digest

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 484,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.75 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 918,733 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 16,163 shares to 834,191 shares, valued at $62.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 87,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

