Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position in Open Text (OTEX) by $23.77 Million as Shares Rose; Redmile Group Has Boosted Holding in Glycomimetics (GLYC) by $476,400 as Shares Rose

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 39,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 220,990 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 34.65% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 14/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics to Present New Preclinical Data for GMI-1271 and GMI-1359 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – ANNOUNCED THAT GENERIC NAME FOR GMI-1271 WILL BE UPROLESELAN; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS REPORTS 4Q & YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS OFFERING PRICES AT $17.00/SHR; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – IN EARLY 2019, ANTICIPATE TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF GMI-1271 IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS QTR END CASH $242.6M ON FINANCING; 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, GLYCOMIMETICS HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $242.6 MLN AS COMPARED TO $123.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 625,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.85M, down from 4.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.5 lastly. It is down 15.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.49M for 28.72 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “This Stock Has Delivered 1867% Gains â€” and Still Has Room to Grow – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OpenText Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian â€œCash Cowâ€ Tech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 23,929 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $89.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 485,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares to 855,932 shares, valued at $54.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,721 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

More notable recent GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why GlycoMimetics Is Up Over 400% In Less Than A Year – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 6, 2019 : DLTR, DCI, INXN, TSG, THO, ANF, CHS, GLYC, AMRC, MEET, OPTN, WHF – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GlycoMimetics Presents New AML Data with Uproleselan at 60th ASH Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GlycoMimetics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results and Highlights Recent Company Achievements – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.