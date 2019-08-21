Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) as Share Value Rose; Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Starboard Value LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66 million, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 760,051 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp analyzed 4,055 shares as the company's stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 106,201 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 110,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 147,698 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 485,766 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $160.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 299,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

