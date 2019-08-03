Guardian Capital LP Has Cut Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding as Shares Rose; Harding Loevner LP Stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 85.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 939,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 158,276 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 316,067 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 12,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 86,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 99,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset Rech & Management Ltd Llc holds 0.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,080 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt reported 2.89% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,931 were accumulated by North American Mngmt Corp. Strategic Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 1,274 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd holds 6,354 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Monetary Management Gp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 825 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Corp holds 1,158 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP invested in 0.29% or 86,589 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 1,500 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na has invested 1.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). E&G Advsrs Lp has 0.24% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1.21 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,237 shares. 18,931 are owned by Brookmont Cap Management.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of stock was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 214,864 shares to 7.51M shares, valued at $127.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ RTN, SFLY, DATA, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 81,181 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $428.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 120,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Banco Macro SA (BMA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PRO Video – The Bull & Bear On Banco Macro S.A. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Banco Macro (BMA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Banco Macro SA (BMA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Macro S A (BMA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.