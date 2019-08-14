Guardian Capital LP Has Cut Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) as Shares Rose; As Realty Income (O) Market Valuation Declined, Tarbox Group Lowered Holding by $420,334

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 1.12 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 11,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 793,313 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.62M, down from 804,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $239.84. About 631,282 shares traded or 49.56% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Risks To Owning Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “Where Will Top REIT Realty Income Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Savings Bank holds 54,491 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,550 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 155,458 shares. 44,053 were reported by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 104,896 shares. Oakworth Capital has 800 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 37,557 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,205 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.29% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $495.50 million for 16.80 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.