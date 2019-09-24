Guardian Capital LP Has Cut By $5.97 Million Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Select Medical Holdings (SEM)

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical Holdings Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:SEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Select Medical Holdings Corporation Common Stock has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 19.76% above currents $16.7 stock price. Select Medical Holdings Corporation Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities upgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) rating on Friday, May 17. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $1800 target. See Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Outperform New Target: $18.0000 Upgrade

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 84.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 71,981 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 12,898 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 84,879 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $214.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 8.41 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 98.32 million shares or 5.50% less from 104.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 238,904 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 124,073 shares. First Trust Lp stated it has 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 519,238 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv has 73,242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Par Cap Management holds 0.15% or 567,708 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 3,430 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 10,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 49,429 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Goldman Sachs reported 297,754 shares. Intll Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 82,296 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 213,900 shares.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 307,930 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Hospitals segment operates long term acute care hospitals and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospitals. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. This segment offers various medical services for the treatment of respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, non-healing wounds, cardiac disorders, renal disorders, and cancer.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 11.54% above currents $83.6 stock price. Merck & Co had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 111,866 are held by Farmers Merchants Invests. Legacy Private Tru Com reported 0.05% stake. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested in 103,298 shares or 1.53% of the stock. 3,497 are held by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt. Interocean Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 80,057 were accumulated by Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.79% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.66% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 3,998 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 2.73% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.13% or 260,179 shares. The Iowa-based Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 1.75% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 21,981 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Communication Ltd has 3,070 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 5.53 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.72 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,146 shares to 69,703 valued at $11.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) stake by 48,264 shares and now owns 62,314 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

