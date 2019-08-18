Guardian Capital LP Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased By $412,308 Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 0.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 2,643 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 356,779 shares with $55.73M value, down from 359,422 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $399.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 32.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 122,008 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 250,424 shares with $6.91M value, down from 372,432 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $251.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.76M shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lateef Inv Management Lp holds 6.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 263,598 shares. Family Mngmt owns 29,530 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Davis Prns Llc has invested 5.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Carlson Lp has 1.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 498,843 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 272,200 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.9% or 356,503 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 880,717 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 5.49% or 522,884 shares. Moreover, Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,324 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.94% stake. Chesley Taft And Associate Lc has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Naples Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,787 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.10 million shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.80% above currents $178.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $177 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 299,876 shares to 6.88M valued at $373.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 1.78 million shares and now owns 7.38 million shares. Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) was raised too.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 29.19% above currents $27.03 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd holds 0.26% or 9,440 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Golub Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 1.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 667,185 shares. Mrj Capital Inc has 1.78% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 0.05% or 33,119 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 8,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 155,268 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd. Second Curve Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 78,786 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability holds 70,595 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.09% or 64,475 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).