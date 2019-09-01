Guardian Capital LP Cut Its Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) as Market Value Rose; Firstenergy (FE) Stake Held by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 77.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 292,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 672,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.93M shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – Agreement Also Affirms FirstEnergy’s Previously Announced Guarantees and Assurances of Certain FES Employee-Related Obligations; 05/04/2018 – NIRS: Ratepayers Should Not Get “Stuck With Check” In Form Of Multi-Billion-Dollar Bailout For Bankrupt FirstEnergy; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS: LETTER AFFIRMS DEACTIVATION PLANS; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 05/03/2018 RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION – GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW; 02/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 24/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 30/05/2018 – Secure Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 106,201 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, down from 110,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 757,210 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,608 are held by First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division. Citadel Lc stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Rare has invested 3.98% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Rampart Mgmt Ltd Com holds 38,564 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 7,708 shares. Bank & Trust owns 9,908 shares. 45,200 were reported by Verition Fund Llc. 357,931 were reported by American Century Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 145,153 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership stated it has 477,011 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa has 0.13% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 5,131 shares. Kennedy Management has invested 0.35% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 834 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,700 shares to 208,136 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 128,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,200 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

More news for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” and published on August 14, 2019 is yet another important article.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 227,895 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $90.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 87,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.