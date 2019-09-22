Guardian Capital LP Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Main Street Capital Com (MAIN) Valuation Rose, Advisory Research Has Lowered Holding by $687,980

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 234,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 250,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp Com (MAIN) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 16,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The hedge fund held 102,078 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 118,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 343,516 shares traded or 38.85% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold MAIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stelac Advisory Llc invested in 0.11% or 3,349 shares. Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn accumulated 0% or 128 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 13,916 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,669 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Next Finance Group Inc Inc reported 15,619 shares stake. 17,829 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 426,177 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 19,834 shares. King Luther Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 41,710 shares. 15,378 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 11,000 shares. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 73,930 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay America Incorpor (NYSE:STAY) by 539,900 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 195,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.77 million for 17.60 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison Capital Co reported 27,127 shares stake. Kings Point Cap holds 0.07% or 13,617 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc LP has 17,357 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 422,686 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 183,938 shares. Eastern Retail Bank reported 53,612 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Menlo Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 167,185 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 10,392 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Archford Strategies Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2.94 million are held by International Grp. Cls Invs Limited Liability invested in 63,830 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 7,666 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc reported 311,270 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 605 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 40,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.