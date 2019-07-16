Guardian Capital LP Cut Holding in Open Text (OTEX) by $23.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Westport Asset Management Position in Universal Health Services (UHS) Cut by $665,000

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 440,727 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 625,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.85 million, down from 4.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 393,887 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54M for 13.48 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $100.35 million for 28.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

