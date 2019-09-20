Guardian Capital LP Boosted Its Cameco (CCJ) Holding by $400,170 as Shares Declined; As Lam Resh (LRCX) Market Value Rose, Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut Its Stake

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Lam Resh Corp (LRCX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 17,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 144,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.22 million, down from 162,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Lam Resh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $236.46. About 1.74 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 40,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.66 million, up from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.63M for 19.64 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 45,600 shares to 56,625 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 130,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,643 are owned by Royal London Asset. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 126,899 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 3,442 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 5,002 shares. Rgm Limited Liability invested in 6.93% or 511,384 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 2.43M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 15,966 were reported by Axa. Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.52% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1.30M shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 229,583 shares. Horizon Invest Service Limited Liability holds 3.03% or 23,741 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.4% or 640 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Limited Liability owns 528,778 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 62,912 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $128.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,267 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.