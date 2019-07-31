Guardian Capital LP Boosted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $10.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Qs Investors Decreased Its Position by $680,948 as Stock Price Declined

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 15,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 87,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 437,381 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 225,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.89 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.44M, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 1.45 million shares traded or 9.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,255 shares to 168,743 shares, valued at $17.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 6,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,518 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.29% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 215,448 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset reported 21,333 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 6,032 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.23M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 260,405 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 1.39M are owned by Frontier Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company. First Personal Financial Ser holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 23 shares. World Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,294 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 276,649 were reported by Korea Invest. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup Inc has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 512,736 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc by 103,300 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 28,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I.