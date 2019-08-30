Guardian Capital Advisors LP Upped Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake; Qci Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $1.43 Million as Shares Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 26,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 308,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40M, down from 335,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 1.96 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 454,668 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.38M, up from 450,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 273,267 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/03/2018 – AUTOCANADA INC ACQ.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG FHZN.S : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC SAYS HIRING MORE BANKERS, OPENING OFFICES IN U.S. TO EXPAND; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 06/04/2018 – RBC chief executive remains hopeful of good NAFTA outcome; 29/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RBC CITES UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE ON PHONE, INTERNET SURVEILLANCE; 08/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 920 shares to 24,726 shares, valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 28,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 308,145 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Com reported 3.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Northeast Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,320 shares. Moreover, Northeast Investment Management has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7,260 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.39% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bryn Mawr Tru Company stated it has 354,154 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 8,541 were reported by Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Horan Capital Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Twin Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,505 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 5,412 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 379,697 shares. Novare Management Limited Com reported 1.8% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Montecito Commercial Bank Tru holds 0.08% or 5,110 shares in its portfolio.

