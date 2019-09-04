Guardian Capital Advisors LP Upped Novo (NVO) Holding; Last Week Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hewlett Packard has $1700 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.20’s average target is 10.47% above currents $13.76 stock price. Hewlett Packard had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 28. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Oppenheimer. See Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Underperform New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 1.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 4.51M shares traded. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has declined 6.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HPE News: 07/05/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @HPE Marketing Titan Gomez Stepping Down, HPE SVP Jackson Is Being Promoted To CMO…; 16/05/2018 – PLAZA CENTERS – A THIRD PARTY HAS FILED A LEGAL CLAIM IN COURTS OF GREECE AGAINST HELIOS PLAZA AE (“HP”), A SUBSIDIARY OF PLAZA WHICH HOLDS LAND PROPERTY IN ATHENS; 12/04/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases Single Phase to Three Phase 14.9 kW 20 HP Rotary Phase Converter; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and de; 05/04/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Regular Dividend by Approximately 50%; 10/04/2018 – Klein Independent School District Enables Smart Classrooms and Delivers New Mobile App With Aruba Mobile First Architecture; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 25/05/2018 – HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO SAYS ON MAY 22, LESLIE A. BRUN RESIGNED FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – HPE TO ACQUIRE PLEXXI FOR SERVER, STORAGE, NETWORKING SOFTWARE; 22/05/2018 – HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO HPE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.41 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. The company has market cap of $17.96 billion. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services.