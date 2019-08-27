Guardian Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Holding in Novo (NVO) by $413,040; Gagnon Securities Lowered Its Holding in Ellie Mae (ELLI) by $387,786

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 91,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 83,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 86,772 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING 2015 DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK A/S; 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-AS PART OF UPTO DKK 14 BLN 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME, CO INITIATED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO DKK 2.7 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 24/04/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ellie Mae Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contour Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 7.22% or 1.02 million shares. Yakira Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.85% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications reported 98,514 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 1,188 shares. Highland Management Limited Partnership stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raymond James And reported 8,420 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 5,348 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.03% or 78,405 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,860 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 52,136 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 0.04% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 596,223 are owned by Water Island Cap Limited.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares to 742,824 shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,019 shares to 379,906 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 24,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,546 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).