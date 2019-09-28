Guardian Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Cut Its Holding

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 385,542 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66 million, up from 379,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.51M shares traded or 63.51% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 21,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 113,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 134,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks to Own for 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield, Oaktree Capital set deadline for consideration election – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,132 shares to 62,932 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 444,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).