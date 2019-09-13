Guardian Capital Advisors LP Upped Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $309,140; Marlowe Partners LP Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Increased by $814,572 as Shares Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 769,956 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 67.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,040 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $7.86 during the last trading session, reaching $297.52. About 1.78M shares traded or 46.66% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10.03M are held by Massachusetts Finance Company Ma. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Reaves W H Co reported 0.18% stake. Valley Advisers stated it has 466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.09% or 2.49M shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 107,441 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.09 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 2,098 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 0% or 64 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 31,887 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,613 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 66,969 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Srb accumulated 3,940 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 199,629 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).