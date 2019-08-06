Guardian Capital Advisors LP Upped Holding in Telus (TU) by $549,731; Kwmg Position in Centurylink (CTL) Raised by $718,674 as Market Value Rose

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 207,137 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 3.77M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,125 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 24,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,546 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64,669 shares to 3,447 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 18,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,117 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 2.18% or 431,560 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 77,380 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 2.35 million shares. Burns J W And Inc Ny holds 30,297 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Winch Advisory Serv Llc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 89 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 2.87 million shares. Bb&T Llc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Company reported 232 shares stake. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 87,130 shares. Colony Group Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 11,886 shares. 13,932 were accumulated by Victory Incorporated. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 330,307 shares. Asset One has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 55,596 shares in its portfolio.

