Guardian Capital Advisors LP Upped Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake by $633,096; General Mls (GIS) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $34.53 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 108.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 676,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.37M, up from 624,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 3.45 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 529,422 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54 million, up from 520,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 397,537 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24,899 shares to 42,593 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,960 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Co invested in 0.1% or 73,660 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset reported 44,902 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 200 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 0.08% or 26,146 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 7,731 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru Commerce holds 0.36% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 36,501 shares. Pitcairn reported 4,963 shares stake. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nbt State Bank N A accumulated 21,110 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated holds 326,358 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Davenport Co Limited Liability Com holds 97,533 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Com has invested 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Security National Tru Co has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,650 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 12,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Tips and Tricks: 3 Ways to Max Out Your Account – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: Attractively Valued And Approaching A 5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 06, 2019.