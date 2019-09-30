Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shares Declined, Bellecapital International LTD Has Boosted Holding

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36M, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 426.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 61,325 shares as the company's stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 75,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 14,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 3.82 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Marketfield Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proffitt Goodson reported 16,054 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jnba holds 1.02% or 37,270 shares in its portfolio. South Street Ltd reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Management reported 963,031 shares. California-based Phocas Fincl has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Capital Partners Ltd Partnership owns 11.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,273 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc owns 510,197 shares or 5.19% of their US portfolio. Alley Ltd reported 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montrusco Bolton Incorporated stated it has 393,349 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. 24,093 are held by Private Ocean Llc. Alaska Permanent Capital Mgmt reported 2,467 shares. Redwood Invests Lc has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Minnesota-based Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $757.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8,860 shares to 202,676 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.