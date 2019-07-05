Guardian Capital Advisors LP Stake In Enbridge (ENB) Was Has Raised; Mig Capital Has Lifted Its Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Holding by $6.15 Million

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 108,094 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 13,179 shares as the company's stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,295 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, up from 335,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 727,350 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,205 shares to 48,944 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,275 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "3 Stocks to Bring on Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada" on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Enbridge Q1 beats, achieves record EBITDA – Seeking Alpha" published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Inter Pipeline: A Safe 8.39% Yield With A Declining Payout Ratio And A Monthly Dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 03, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28 million shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).