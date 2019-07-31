Guardian Capital Advisors LP Stake in Bce (BCE) Lowered by $1.50 Million as Valuation Rose; Credit Acceptance (HP) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Position by $2.74 Million as Shares Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp (HP) by 280.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 44,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 15,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Credit Acceptance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 1.21M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 24,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90 million, down from 401,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 623,641 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $619.20M for 16.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 68,377 shares to 246,535 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

