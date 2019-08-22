Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raised Novo (NVO) Holding by $413,040; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Cut Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Share Value Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 91,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 83,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 1.53 million shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 26/03/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 16/04/2018 – Vivus’s Qsymia Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Saxenda Declines: Obesity; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 5.76 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.81M, down from 12.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 3.83 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 24,991 shares to 376,546 shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 18,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,938 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).