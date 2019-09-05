Guardian Capital Advisors LP Position in Encana (ECA) Has Upped by $311,598 as Market Value Declined; As General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Decreased Position by $5.70 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 161,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 127,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.515. About 2.44M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 111,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 43,721 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 284,508 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 2,890 shares to 226,667 shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,906 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 414,368 shares. Northrock Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 12,534 shares. Fisher Asset Lc owns 61,587 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 5,221 shares. New York-based Tortoise Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,459 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,500 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,693 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 98,579 shares. Beacon Fin Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 177,723 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Associated Banc reported 40,717 shares stake.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69 million for 17.59 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc (Call) by 99,200 shares to 111,500 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (Put) (NYSE:PAYC) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEX).