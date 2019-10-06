Guardian Capital Advisors LP Position in Abb LTD (ABB) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Pdt Partners Raised Its Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 88,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 248,982 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 337,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.28M shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 185,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 628,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 443,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 3.34 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Mylan To Acquire Global Marketing Rights To MS Treatment From Israel’s Mapi Pharma — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 22,595 shares to 193,113 shares, valued at $25.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 69,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,572 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,999 shares to 16,597 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

