Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 8,780 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 115,249 shares with $14.22M value, down from 124,029 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $139.43. About 15.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83's average target is 8.85% above currents $79.77 stock price.

The stock increased 1.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 586,003 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Digital Big Bang: A Must-Read for CISOs Leading Security Innovation in the Digital Age – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fortinet (FTNT) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.64 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 37.56 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

