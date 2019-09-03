Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lifted Position in Telus (TU) by $549,731; Bar Harbor Trust Services Maintains Stake in General Mls (GIS)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.40 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 641,984 shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,895 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 74,775 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Adirondack has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 28,285 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.1% or 73,660 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Synovus Fincl Corp reported 338,545 shares. Ellington Group reported 44,100 shares. Qci Asset Ny has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Welch Gp Ltd Com accumulated 540,494 shares. Pacific Investment Management Com owns 11,743 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg holds 0.03% or 74,345 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 1,484 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,547 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

