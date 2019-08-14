Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO); Yelp (YELP) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 14,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 175,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 160,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 333,553 shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 1.61 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP)

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.86M shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $341.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago Nv by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 46,884 shares. 34,570 were accumulated by Guggenheim Lc. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Prudential Financial has invested 0.06% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 18,500 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd. Fort Limited Partnership owns 3,070 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 30,705 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 645,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 1.24 million shares. Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 463,611 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 2,118 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 34,414 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 280,126 shares.

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 24,991 shares to 376,546 shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,495 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).