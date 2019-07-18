Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Position By $486,222; Shorts at Firstservice – Subordinate Voting Shar (FSV) Lowered By 6.24%

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 1.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 4,587 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 454,668 shares with $48.38 million value, up from 450,081 last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $114.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 627,652 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 19/03/2018 – DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC DPS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q ADJ CASH EPS C$2.10, EST. C$2.05; 06/04/2018 – RBC CCEO CALLS FOR REDESIGN OF EDUCATION, LABOR INITIATIVES; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK CEO SAYS NAFTA UNCERTAINTY REMAINS AMONG CLIENTS; 09/03/2018 – DOREL INDUSTRIES INC Dllb.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 06/04/2018 – PETROFAC LTD PFC.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 500P; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS UNCERTAINTY OVER NAFTA REMAINS A CONCERN FOR CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS SEEING MORE BALANCED PRICING IN THE CANADIAN HOUSING MARKET; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC I&TS names new global head for private capital services

Firstservice Corporation – Subordinate Voting Shar (NASDAQ:FSV) had a decrease of 6.24% in short interest. FSV’s SI was 57,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.24% from 60,900 shares previously. With 45,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Firstservice Corporation – Subordinate Voting Shar (NASDAQ:FSV)’s short sellers to cover FSV’s short positions. The SI to Firstservice Corporation – Subordinate Voting Shar’s float is 0.18%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $97.88. About 11,840 shares traded. FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) has risen 23.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FSV News: 25/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.25; 17/05/2018 – FirstService Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FirstService 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – FirstService Brands Completes Four Acquisitions; 03/04/2018 FirstService Corporation Announces Upcoming Meeting and Financial Reporting Dates; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP FSV.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 15/05/2018 – FirstService Appoints Joan E. Sproul to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – FirstService Appoints Joan E. Sproul to Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP – TERMS OF TRANSACTIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE – EXPANDED FIRSTSERVICE BRANDS OPERATIONS WITH FOUR ACQUISITIONS WITHIN ITS CALIFORNIA CLOSETS, PAUL DAVIS RESTORATION SERVICE PLATFORMS

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Major Bank Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Enbridge Does – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Get More Income From The Royal Bank Of Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks With High Forward Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,095 shares to 1,620 valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,205 shares and now owns 48,944 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was reduced too.

More notable recent FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FirstService (FSV) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy FirstService (FSV) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FirstService to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About FirstService Corporation (FSV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FirstService Completes Acquisition of Global Restoration Holdings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial clients in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. It has a 57.92 P/E ratio. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.