Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Holding by $341,885; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Position

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,742 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 11,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $302.64. About 759,910 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,535 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 178,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 2.16 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Reinforces Its Current Plan for Change; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE; 19/04/2018 – ISS BACKS CATION’S CRESCENT POINT BOARD NOMINEES HOWE, PINDER; 12/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – FILED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS ADDRESSING CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 INDIVIDUALS TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter, Shareholders Should Revoke Any White Proxy Now; 07/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Voting Results; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS ON APRIL 2, 2018 DELIVERED A LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12. 124 shares were sold by Dadswell Charles, worth $34,734 on Friday, February 1. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,323 shares to 26,523 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 8,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 22,178 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors holds 6,069 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.27% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cleararc Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,273 shares. 6,649 were reported by Greenleaf Tru. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 6,690 shares. 37,845 are held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Alpha Windward accumulated 772 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 53,000 shares. 3,185 are owned by Chicago Equity Lc. 256,360 are held by Amer. Tcw Grp has invested 1.2% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cookson Peirce & holds 1.84% or 70,325 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.62% or 1,287 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co accumulated 130 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 75,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 30,765 shares. Element Capital Management Lc stated it has 42,941 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 587,672 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 153,098 shares in its portfolio. 30,739 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Two Sigma Limited Co stated it has 13,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates LP has 185,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 433,058 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 64,142 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lincluden Mgmt owns 11.34 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Vanguard Group Inc holds 14.34 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,125 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,249 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

