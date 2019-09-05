Guardian Capital Advisors LP Holding In Telus (TU) Was Has Lifted; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Alliant (LNT) as Market Valuation Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 1.22M shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 439,264 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 12,432 shares to 38,204 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02M for 14.93 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares to 100,159 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).