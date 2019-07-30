Guardian Capital Advisors LP Holding in Telus (TU) Has Boosted by $549,731 as Stock Rose; Community Financial Services Group Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 195,215 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $342.44. About 2.34M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Company owns 6,307 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Lc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.3% or 85,588 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette owns 569 shares. Toth Finance Advisory stated it has 7,245 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. The California-based Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arcadia Management Corp Mi reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 74,570 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Bartlett & Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,519 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perkins Coie owns 3,646 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Copeland Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 11,251 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tru Com Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,317 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.52 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,125 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,585 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).