Guardian Capital Advisors LP Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Has Trimmed by $379,197; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $1.58 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 379,906 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, down from 385,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 1.64 million shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 42,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.79 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 7.19M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.87 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.09% or 8,616 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 541,826 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Chevy Chase Holdg reported 731,233 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 15,834 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America reported 2,481 shares stake. Moreover, Plante Moran Limited Co has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co invested in 0.12% or 5.55M shares. Sun Life holds 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,006 shares. Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 34,518 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 275,280 shares. Clearbridge Llc reported 186,750 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 33,321 shares to 394,729 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 8,605 shares to 91,845 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).