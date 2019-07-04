Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake by $486,222; Jag Capital Management Has Raised Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $14.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,668 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.38 million, up from 450,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 2.59M shares traded or 210.59% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 06/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP FSV.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 16/05/2018 – RBC’s Cassidy Sees Increased Loan Growth for Banks (Video); 04/04/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC ANAB.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RBC WON’T BE ‘ROBUSTLY ACTIVE’ HELPING POT STARTUPS NEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 16/04/2018 – 86% OF RUSSIANS UNWILLING TO TAKE PART IN ANY PROTESTS: RBC; 16/05/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 441.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 192,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,596 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, up from 43,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 24,991 shares to 376,546 shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 9,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,015 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 39,764 shares to 9,055 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,577 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Cap holds 0.15% or 4,433 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 771,987 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.85% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cidel Asset Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Iberiabank Corp reported 0.97% stake. Ipswich Invest Management reported 0.24% stake. The California-based Pacifica Capital Investments Lc has invested 18.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wade G W & holds 237,884 shares. Andra Ap invested in 79,800 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt holds 4.29% or 129,910 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Btr Cap Mngmt accumulated 6,745 shares. Advisory Inc stated it has 63,703 shares. Burns J W & holds 1.62% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 89,417 shares. Wetherby Asset has 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).