Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) by $445,725; Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Market Value Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 34,820 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 27,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 111,496 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 69,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.09 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,394 shares to 606 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.

