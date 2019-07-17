Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position in Vermilion Energy (VET) as Stock Value Declined; Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Declined While Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding by $2.59 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 12,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 66,447 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 194,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 430,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 1.06 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. On Wednesday, January 16 the insider Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40 million.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04 million for 9.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.20 million were reported by Prudential Fin Inc. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 120,945 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Washington Tru Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ima Wealth stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company has 16,004 shares. 23 were accumulated by Country Trust Financial Bank. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc, Vermont-based fund reported 2,088 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.31 million shares. Alethea Management Limited Company accumulated 11,379 shares. 22,298 were accumulated by Nuwave Mngmt Limited Co. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co reported 0% stake. 106.55M are held by Vanguard Grp. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 8.05 million shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VET’s profit will be $43.40M for 19.01 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

