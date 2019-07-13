Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Bce (BCE) Holding by $1.50 Million; Aercap Holdings (AER) Holder Donald Smith & Company Has Lowered Holding by $40.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 24,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90 million, down from 401,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 477,257 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings (AER) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 881,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.17M, down from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 896,730 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 68,377 shares to 246,535 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “New Retirees: Jump-Start Your Dividend Dynasty With 3 Champs Yielding up to 5.3% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Best 5G Buy: BCE (TSX:BCE) Stock vs. Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bell companies ranked as Canada’s fastest Internet service providers by PCMag – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks to Build a TFSA Pension – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $610.09M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.52M for 7.58 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sohn 2019: Picks include Wyndham, Cabot Oil; pans include Tesla – live updates – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “David Einhorn Buys Teekay LNG Partners, Boosts Energy Holdings in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 620,526 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 119,300 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.31M shares stake. Atria Investments Ltd reported 5,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 938,076 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,918 shares. Amer Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 17,300 shares. Invesco has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sei Invests reported 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 2,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Com reported 1,850 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 6,655 are held by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. Los Angeles Management And Equity owns 109,800 shares.