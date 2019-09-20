Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Position Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 869.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, up from 369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 1.48M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36M, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 24.13 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 5,636 shares to 385,542 shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fundsmith Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12.17M shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 77,074 shares. 933,522 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments L P. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 52,821 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates stated it has 173,611 shares. Bell National Bank holds 0.58% or 19,247 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.38% or 327,115 shares. 4,215 are owned by Cordasco Financial Net. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,027 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc holds 1.72% or 155,358 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Com reported 7.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field & Main Bank & Trust holds 14,485 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested in 113,719 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd owns 5,572 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. S R Schill And Associates invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 20,400 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,429 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 6,566 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability. Allstate Corp has 28,949 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 109,557 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Covington Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 48,785 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,130 shares. Missouri-based Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fil Ltd owns 1.40M shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation reported 22,624 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.36% or 34,945 shares. Clal Insur Enter Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 15,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

