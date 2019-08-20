Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Valuation Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Declined While Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $678,800

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 3.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,950 shares to 87,771 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “A Steady Emerging Market Investors Aren’t Impressed With – ETF Trends” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,420 shares to 646,687 shares, valued at $48.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

