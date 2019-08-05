Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Position by $317,900; Share Value Declined; Check Capital Management Boosted Holding in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by $498,279

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 226,667 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09 million, down from 229,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 641,481 shares traded or 58.79% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Wills has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gfs Ltd owns 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,407 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.35% or 798,597 shares. Bellecapital Ltd reported 9,713 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Fca Tx has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alta Cap Management Ltd holds 472,708 shares. Kopp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviva Plc invested in 0.49% or 662,987 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 0.37% stake. Beacon Cap accumulated 154 shares or 0% of the stock. Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability holds 8.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 819,291 shares. Moreover, Hills National Bank And Com has 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diversified Trust holds 3,908 shares. 10,400 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prtn.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77,769 shares to 725,008 shares, valued at $41.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,685 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney gets boost from Cowen upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,475 shares to 9,942 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.41 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.