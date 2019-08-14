Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $766,080; Ibm Retirement Fund Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,587 shares to 454,668 shares, valued at $48.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 34,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

