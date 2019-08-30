Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Sellers Increased By 48.19% Their Shorts

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) had an increase of 48.19% in short interest. IRT’s SI was 2.49 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 48.19% from 1.68 million shares previously. With 373,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)’s short sellers to cover IRT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 142,538 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 35.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,016 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 3,585 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 5,601 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $204.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $364.28. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year's $3.58 per share. BA's profit will be $1.36B for 37.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Asset holds 0.61% or 2,117 shares in its portfolio. Park National Oh has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,485 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.17% or 1,813 shares. Advsrs reported 3,230 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 12,267 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 443,732 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested in 1,700 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Com Ca holds 32,070 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Com holds 23,359 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc owns 34,329 shares. Prelude Limited invested in 1,707 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Inc has 2,060 shares. Minnesota-based Accredited Investors has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dubuque Natl Bank & reported 22,252 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 32,154 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.67% above currents $364.28 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 13 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Independence Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Management Lc reported 0.88% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Ancora Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 595,436 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) or 176,585 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 63,602 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 61,482 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 67,994 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.33% or 454,011 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Principal Fincl Gru owns 2.32M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 328,852 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 14,217 shares. Salem Counselors Inc owns 1,425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,269 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 17,500 shares.

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. It has a 34.01 P/E ratio.