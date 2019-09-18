Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Abb LTD (ABB) Stake by $1.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Manchester United Plc (MANU) Valuation Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Increased Position by $1.75 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 88,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 248,982 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 337,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 734,386 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Manchester United Plc (MANU) by 144.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 96,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 164,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 67,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Manchester United Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 32,283 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,490 shares to 59,104 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 25,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Llp owns 0.06% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 25,777 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 32,923 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Covington Mgmt has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). D E Shaw And Company Incorporated has 218,631 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt owns 2.74 million shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 1,191 shares. Lindsell Train Ltd holds 11.20M shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0% or 12,216 shares. Aperio Lc reported 6,407 shares stake. State Street Corp has 22,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 700 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 5,438 shares. 14,150 were accumulated by Connable Office. Goldman Sachs Group has 22,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

