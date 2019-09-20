Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Telus (TU) Stake; Edge Wealth Management Upped Its Chevron (CVX) Stake by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 3.83 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 244,904 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 236,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 231,881 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TELUS Extends LTE-M Network Connectivity to United States – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Today â€” and Get Rich on Tomorrow – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Earn You Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TELUS puts students’ digital well-being first with new workshop – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TELUS to provide free Wi-Fi and cellular service on O-Train Confederation Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 95,537 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co The (NYSE:PG) by 64,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,611 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.