Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Telus (TU) Holding; Summit Securities Group Has Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Position By $4.34 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 11,219 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 236,637 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 225,418 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $22.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 332,911 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 77.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 76,200 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 175,000 shares with $9.98 million value, up from 98,800 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $92.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 19.04M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 13/03/2018 – Dealbook: Memo to Qualcomm: National Champions Have to Deliver: DealBook Briefing; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $57 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $7400 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 2.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H, worth $2.03 million on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wms Prtnrs Lc holds 0.07% or 4,729 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 22,416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 220,607 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia. World Invsts owns 18.01 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Element Management Limited Liability Corp owns 62,705 shares. 19,960 were accumulated by Boys Arnold And Incorporated. Fragasso Group invested 0.62% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Seizert Partners Limited Liability Company reported 45,137 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mairs Power accumulated 1.25M shares. St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability invested 0.54% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schwartz Investment Counsel has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,800 shares. Spirit Of America reported 7,200 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP reported 118,522 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 1.51% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 296,916 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 2,500 shares to 900 valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 5,500 shares and now owns 5,400 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,095 shares to 1,620 valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) stake by 107,750 shares and now owns 32,350 shares. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) was reduced too.