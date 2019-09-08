Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Barometer Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $827,200

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 8,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 115,249 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, down from 124,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 44,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 34,622 shares to 161,748 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 8,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Company invested in 2.56% or 33,179 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Company invested 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Secs has 1.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,000 shares. Finance Advantage holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 800 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Third Point Ltd Liability Corporation reported 500,000 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 238,006 shares or 2.14% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Inv holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,587 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 5,673 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.15% or 71,341 shares. Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 14,296 shares. Hoplite LP owns 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 169,377 shares. Ssi Investment Inc has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Capital Mngmt LP owns 102,036 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 are held by Barometer Management Incorporated. Brown Advisory invested 0.35% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc holds 3,185 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,999 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Co has 356,028 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Argent Tru reported 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Credit Agricole S A has 3,690 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Inv has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 31,364 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Comgest Global Investors Sas has invested 3.56% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The United Kingdom-based Caledonia Invs Plc has invested 5.52% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

