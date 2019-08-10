Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Position in Vermilion Energy (VET) as Shares Declined; Hollencrest Securities Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $373,086; Market Value Rose

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 12,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 38,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 372,144 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 - Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 17/04/2018 - S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY - INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 24/04/2018 - S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY - ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Longer Invests holds 10,278 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 95,249 shares. Hexavest accumulated 791,471 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,219 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 22,061 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc owns 1,261 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Limited has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 55,238 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 5,459 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Madison Inv Inc has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 208,832 shares. 31,894 are owned by Cap Planning Advisors Llc. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability reported 57,949 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 13,128 shares to 15,326 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atomera Inc 00500 by 316,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,365 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND).