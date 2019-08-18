Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Cut By $317,900 Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)

Among 2 analysts covering Provident Financial PLC (LON:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Provident Financial PLC has GBX 590 highest and GBX 510 lowest target. GBX 525’s average target is 41.59% above currents GBX 370.8 stock price. Provident Financial PLC had 26 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. The stock of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 19. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 510.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 500.00 Reinitiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 430.00 Upgrade

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,890 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 226,667 shares with $25.09 million value, down from 229,557 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto now has $33.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 352,089 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.15 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Buy Ahead of Earnings: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Bank Stocks Paying up to 5.9% in Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Does This Canadian Bank Stock Have the Most Upside Potential Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “RRSP Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why the Best Dividend Banking Stock Isn’t CIBC (TSX:CM) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock increased 4.16% or GBX 14.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 370.8. About 307,025 shares traded. Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Provident Financial plc shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). 105 are held by Qci Asset Ny. Zeke Cap Lc holds 5,344 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.08% or 202,027 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 0.04% or 46,518 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) for 2,240 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) for 2,181 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa reported 0.02% in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Grimes & holds 0.56% or 141,322 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Tradewinds Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 120,523 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 5,453 shares. Sunbelt Secs, Texas-based fund reported 6,653 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech owns 2,600 shares.

Another recent and important Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Principal Financial (PFG) Could Be a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019.