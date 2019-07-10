Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $379,197 as Market Valuation Rose; Biglari Capital Upped Its Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stake by $544,000

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,906 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, down from 385,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 961,038 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 16,830 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 14,565 shares to 175,275 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 94,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 140,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,946 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 25,615 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Comm holds 0.07% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 296,427 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Morgan Stanley reported 78,180 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 11,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 174,616 shares. 44,203 are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).